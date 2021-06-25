Judge rules two experts can testify in Delke trial; sources say surveillance video to be allowed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Judge Monte Watkins has ruled on what evidence will be allowed at trial in the case against decommissioned Metro police officer Andrew Delke.

NewsChannel 5 has learned that Judge Watkins will allow former District Attorney Torry Johnson to testify for the defense as an expert. A use-of-force expert, who also testified in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, will also be allowed to testify.

READ THE FULL ORDER HERE

A third issue on whether surveillance video will be allowed at trial remains sealed and has not yet been made public. However, sources tell NewsChannel 5 that Judge Watkins denied the defense's motion and all video will be allowed at trial.

This month, Judge Watkins heard three days of motions in the case. Delke is charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 killing of Daniel Hambrick.

Photo of Daniel Hambrick provided by a friend, Carissa Turner. Delke shot Daniel Hambrick during a foot chase back in 2018.

Of the 84 cameras in the John Henry Hale community in Nashville, at least 17 cameras were not working at the time of the shooting. The surveillance video, which only plays back frame-by-frame, shows Delke chasing Hambrick, but we lose them behind a blind corner before Hambrick was later shot.

Defense attorney David Raybin said with an incomplete picture of the shooting, the video shouldn't be shown to a jury. However, the state argued that what's missing is a matter of a few feet and a couple of seconds, which shouldn’t make a difference.

Delke's trial is set to start on July 12 after it was pushed back because of the pandemic. Jury selection is expected to begin in mid-July.