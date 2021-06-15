Andrew Delke case: Motions hearing continues for decommissioned Metro officer charged with murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A motions hearing continues for a third day for Andrew Delke, the decommissioned Metro police officer charged with murder in the 2018 killing of Daniel Hambrick.

Judge Monte Watkins will ultimately decide what evidence can be used in the trial, which begins next month. Judge Watkins has already heard 55 motions in this case and more are expected to come.

Photo of Daniel Hambrick provided by a friend, Carissa Turner. Delke shot Daniel Hambrick during a foot chase back in 2018.

Much of the hearing has focused on the defense's argument that there may have been footage of the shooting from at least one other camera in a "void area," and that video wasn't retained by investigators.

Delke's trial is set to start on July 12 after it was pushed back because of the pandemic. A request for a change of venue has been denied twice. Right now, Delke remains out on bond.

