Music City Must: Fiddle Dee Farms "We Need A Lot Of Christmas" Dinner show

The Fiddle Dee Farms “We Need A Lot Of Christmas Show” is back for its third year, and it’s a Music City Must! We head to Greenbrier to find out what is new in this family-centric show and what it takes to put on a show of this quality.
Posted at 3:08 PM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 16:08:50-05

The Fiddle Dee Farms "We Need A Lot Of Christmas Show" is back for its third year, and it's a Music City Must! We head to Greenbrier to find out what is new in this family-centric show and what it takes to put on a show of this quality.
We Need a Lot of Christmas Dinner Show | Nashville | 7526 Swift Road, Greenbrier, TN, USA

