Are sugar alternatives better for you?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Do you have a sweet tooth? When you're cooking or baking, you probably use sugar to sweeten the recipe.

But you know? You've got options.

You've got your regular sugar and brown sugar. But there have been warnings about eating too much sugar for years. But there are all sorts of other more natural sweeteners out there like coconut sugar, agave nectar, and date sugar.

But are they really any better for you?

Stroll down the baking aisle at the grocery store and alongside staples like your standard flour and sugar, you'll likely find a variety of different sweeteners claiming to be healthier and natural alternatives to white table sugar.

"Sugars that are truly natural and unprocessed come from whole fruits, vegetables, and are intact within the food," said Consumer Reports Nutritionist Amy Keating. "Sugars that are added to food, like cane sugar, brown rice syrup, coconut sugar are processed to some degree.”

Coconut sugar, for example, is made from the sap of coconut palm trees. It contains some vitamins and antioxidants, but not in significant amounts. Agave nectar contains vitamins C and B, but to really benefit from these nutrients, you'd need to eat a lot more than is recommended.

And while some of these sugars have a lower glycemic index than table sugar, that doesn’t mean they are better for you.

“Glycemic index, or GI, measures how quickly a food or an ingredient (like sugar) raises your blood sugar levels," Keating said. "But once one of these low GI sugars is added to a food, its impact on blood sugar levels can vary depending on how it’s prepared and what it is eaten with.”

Turbinado sugar, often referred to as "raw sugar," is nutritionally almost identical to white sugar.

So, what are these sugars best used for?

Using them in place of regular sugar can add different flavors and textures to food and drinks.

Coconut sugar works well in beverages and baked goods, adding a slight coconut flavor. Agave nectar is ideal for sweetening drinks due to its honey-like consistency.

Turbinado sugar, with its larger crystals, is perfect for sprinkling on top of cookies for a crunchy texture. In the end, no matter which of these alternative sugars you choose, the key is moderation.

So how much sugar should you be eating a day? How much is too much? Experts recommend women consume no more than 25 grams of added sugars a day and men no more than 36 grams.

