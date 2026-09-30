Baby food testing shows big drop in concerning heavy metal levels

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Recent recalls involving baby food and infant formula have raised new questions about what’s in these products. Consumer Reports recently tested nearly 50 baby foods for heavy metals and other contaminants, and the latest results are more reassuring than they were a few years ago.

When Consumer Reports tested baby and toddler foods in 2018, roughly two-thirds of the products contained potentially harmful levels of at least one heavy metal. This time, the results were much better: 96 percent of the 48 baby foods tested had heavy metal levels below CR’s level of concern.

Consumer Reports’ Jessica Waller says that’s good news, but the products were not completely free of contaminants.

CR tested cereals, purée pouches and jars, puffs, teething biscuits, and juice from 11 brands. Two products had concerning levels of inorganic arsenic that were well above what CR experts say is safe for babies to consume every day.

Phthalates were found in 39 of the 48 products tested, and microplastics were found in all 15 foods CR examined for them.

Consumer Reports contacted all 11 manufacturers about their testing practices and contaminant limits. Nine responded, with some saying their products meet applicable safety standards and undergo regular testing. Earth’s Best, and Plum Organics did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Some states now require more transparency around heavy-metal testing, but food safety experts continue to call for stronger federal limits on contaminants in baby food. Waller says making test results public can create accountability and put pressure on manufacturers to reduce contamination.

Health experts also point out that contaminants cannot be completely eliminated from food and water because some occur naturally in the environment, while others come from industrial practices and pollution.

Consumer Reports says parents should continue introducing solid foods and focus on variety. CR recommends limiting rice-based cereals and snacks, rotating root vegetables, and choosing non-plastic packaging when possible.