Can soda ever be good for you? Consumer Reports experts dig deeper.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Can soda – or pop – ever be good for you?

There are sodas and then there are sodas or soft drinks that claim that they can do things like ease stress, boost immunity and increase your energy. But is that true?

Functional beverages as the drink industry likes to refer to them, often contain ingredients that were once found only in supplements or herbal teas.

“It was important that it tasted good. Why not? What do I have to lose? If it works, great,” said Certified Mental Wellness Coach Jen Lofton.

Probiotics and prebiotics are added to a slew of cold drinks. Consumer Reports testers said Culture Pop Probiotic Soda, Wild Berries & Lime had a well-blended sweet and tart combo.

Plus, it has no sugar substitutes.

“Drinks with probiotics might not have the same benefits as foods we know that have beneficial probiotics like yogurt and kimchi," said Consumer Reports Expert Amy Keating. "They don't have the variety of bacteria and other healthy compounds that fermented foods do.”

What about healthy-sounding green juices? They’re an easy way to get some vitamins and minerals in your diet, but they shouldn’t replace your veggies. Opt for those that have vegetables high on their ingredients lists. Suja Organic Cold-Pressed Mighty Dozen, with very little fruit juice, has 80 calories in 12 ounces.

Compare that with 270 calories in 15.2 ounces of Naked Juice Green Machine, which has fruit juice as the first ingredient.

Drinks marketed as Stress-relievers such as Recess Infused Sparkling Water Mood Raspberry Lemon and Droplet Sparkling Self-Care Beverage Pretty Balanced could make a flavorful, alcohol-free alternative to a glass of wine or a cocktail, but it's not clear if their calming effects are really significant.

Energy drinks have been around for decades, but newcomers such as Aspire, Celsius, and Clean contain "natural" sources of caffeine. but there's no chemical difference.

And no matter the drink, check for added sugars, sodium and other added ingredients.