Consumer Reports: Best tools for cleaning your bathroom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cleaning your bathroom probably isn’t your favorite thing to do. But Consumer Reports tested popular bathroom cleaners and found that with the right tools, it can be faster, easier, and when you see the results, maybe even satisfying!

Consumer Reports takes bathroom cleaning seriously, even when the job gets gross. To test toilet brush cleaners in the Consumer Reports Lab, engineer Larry Ciufo created a proprietary mixture that mimics the look and texture of, well... you know. Then he handed it off to reporter, Lisa Fogarty, who says, “It was definitely not pleasant to look at, but it helped us test seven toilet brush cleaners.” Not glamorous work, but someone had to do it.

The four that performed best have sturdy bristles, reach under the rim with ease, and are comfortable to use. The Simplehuman crescent-shaped toilet brush came out on top. The brush reaches all areas of the bowl, and its handle magnetically attaches to the holder, but it is pricey! The Clorox Toilet Bowl Brush came in second in CR’s tests and cost $26 less. And if your grout looks dingy, Consumer Reports staffers tried seven grout cleaners at home to see how effective and easy they were to use.

CR staff found that products like the Goo Gone Grout & Tile Cleaner were effective, easy to use, and not overly smelly. If scrubbing tubs, tiles, and shower doors feels like hard labor, consider a power scrubber. CR tests found the Leebin and Hoto Power Spin Scrubbers stood out for battery life and ease of use.

For general bathroom cleaning, Mr. Clean Clean Freak is Consumer Reports’ favorite multipurpose cleaner for tackling grime on a variety of surfaces. And for those days when a deep-clean is just not happening, cleaning wipes can help for quick touchups.