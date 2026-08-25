Consumer Reports: Counterfeit squishy toys may pose serious risks to kids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An important warning from Consumer Reports: Your child may love those soft, squishy sensory toys. But federal safety officials are warning that counterfeit versions of popular "squishies" could pose serious health and safety risks. Consumer Reports has important safety information parents need to know.

On August 5, the Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a warning about fake and counterfeit squishy toys that don’t comply with federal safety standards and “may pose serious risks to children.” The agency says it has stopped over 350,000 squishy toys from entering U.S. ports. However, counterfeit squishies are still showing up online, on social media, and in discount stores, and may contain potentially hazardous or unsafe materials.

This government warning comes months after a Consumer Reports investigation found concerning reports filed with the federal SaferProducts.gov site, claiming children suffered chemical burns after their squishy toys burst open.

The risks are not just limited to counterfeit products, and know that because as part of the investigation, CR’s safety experts bought several toys and tested the gel inside. One had an acidic pH, similar to lemon juice or vinegar. And a pH like that can cause severe skin irritation, especially in children who have more delicate skin.

It’s difficult and sometimes impossible for a parent to determine, based on a package or an online listing, whether a particular squishy toy is counterfeit, and many of the incidents reported to the CPSC involve name-brand products purchased at major retail stores.

It's encouraging that the CPSC is taking action against counterfeit and violative products. But, right now, parents need more information because the safety risks may extend beyond fake or off-brand toys.

If your child is playing with these squishy toys, a few strategies can help keep them safe. Don’t give gel-filled toys to babies or toddlers. Check for holes or tears frequently, and if one does break on your child’s skin, wash it off right away and throw out the toy. If you have concerns about a toy’s safety, report it to the CPSC on SaferProducts.gov.

The warning also comes as dangerous social media videos encourage kids to microwave squishy toys, which safety experts say is never safe. Heating these toys can cause them to burst, releasing hot, sticky material that can cling to skin and cause serious burns.