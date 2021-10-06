Consumer Reports: Desktop computers making a comeback

(CONSUMER REPORTS/WTVF) — The pandemic has changed the way we do almost everything, including the way we work. The transition to the work from home lifestyle has many people looking for ways to upgrade their home office.

As things start to return to normal, a lot of people do not plan to go back to working five days a week in an office. What does that mean? It means that older laptop or tablet isn't enough.

Many are going back to the old tried and true desktop computer with a monitor.

With smartphones, tablets, and laptops seemingly everywhere these days, you may have forgotten about the powerful, yet humble desktop computer. Something Paul Germain builds himself.

“I can put the best components in. The best video, the best screen, the best processor. I’m not bending over to look at a little tiny screen. Everything’s just the way I want it,” Germain said.

Sales of desktops have risen recently by a lot, and Consumer Reports says there are several reasons to consider one for your home.

“Desktops have a large display, impressive computing power and are more ergonomic than laptops,” said Nicholas De Leon, Consumer Reports Tech Export.

Imagine that: No more hunching over a laptop with a desktop like a new 24-inch all-in-one Apple iMac with an M1 processor. CR’s experts say it did well in performance tests and has an excellent display.

A less expensive option is an HP Envy full size desktop, one of the fastest in CR’s ratings. Plus, it scored excellent for ergonomics.

And if you’re tight on space, a compact model from Asus could be the perfect fit.

And while you can’t take your desktop outside or to a coffee shop to work, Consumer Reports says the power and larger display may be worth the tradeoff. Desktops usually offer you more bang for your buck than laptops by giving you more power and better performance.