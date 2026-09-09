Consumer Reports: DIY tips for tackling fleas, pet hair and skunk spray

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We love our pets like family, but the fleas, fur, and occasionally run-in with a skunk, not so much. Consumer Reports reveals simple, DIY tips for tackling some of the messiest problems that come with our four-legged friends.

Thanks to his trail cameras, Alex Joyce knew a skunk had been hanging out in his yard. He says, “The other night we heard a kerfuffle outside. Ginger went out to investigate. There was a skunk underneath the grill. Before we could pull Ginger back, she got sprayed in the face.” Not fun for Ginger, or the human members of the Joyce family.

If your dog gets sprayed, keep it outside so it doesn’t bring the odor indoors. And forget the tomato juice. It might mask the smell, but it won’t eliminate it. Try this instead – Mix 1 pint of 3-percent hydrogen peroxide with 2 tablespoons of baking soda and ½ teaspoon of liquid dish soap.

You’ll need a double batch for large dogs. And a word of caution, make it right before you need it. Don’t make it ahead of time, as it might burst in a closed container. Keep the mixture away from your pet’s eyes and mouth. Then wash with pet shampoo and rinse thoroughly.

If you’re at war with fleas and ticks, make your yard less inviting for them. Fleas and ticks love humid, shady, and grassy areas, so keeping your grass short and bushes trimmed will make your yard less inviting for them.

If you’re dealing with a flea infestation, bathe your pet right away. Use a mild soap, like Dawn, which will drown fleas. Then, use a metal flea comb and remove the rest. Your veterinarian can recommend a flea and tick prevention treatment that’s appropriate for your pet’s age and size.

Give rugs, carpets, and upholstered furniture a thorough once-over using a HEPA vacuum cleaner every day. And if pet hair is the problem, CR says the Shark PowerDetect AZ4002 excels at picking it up and does a solid job removing debris from carpets. This is Ashley Prieto.

One more tip: Before washing clothes or bedding covered in pet hair, remove as much as possible with a lint roller or a damp rubber glove. You can also tumble the items in the dryer with a dryer sheet on the no-heat cycle to loosen the hair. Just remember to clean the lint filter afterward.