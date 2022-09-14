Consumer Reports: Expert picks for best reusable water bottles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Whether you’re heading back to school, running errands, or starting up that new workout routine, getting your daily water intake while you do it, is key!

But finding a good reusable water bottle can be tricky. They come in all shapes and sizes and are made for everything from the gym to kids and in between.

"You want a water bottle that makes it easy to stay hydrated. So we looked at a lot of different bottles and a lot of different key factors like whether a bottle leaked, how easy it was to clean and tote around and how it handles drops and falls," said Perry Santanachote with Consumer Reports.

Easy to clean is relative — it could mean dishwasher safe or just a bottle without a lot of pieces with hard-to-reach areas.

Take the CamelBak for kids — it’s completely leak and spill-proof thanks to a straw piece that doesn’t detach but that piece is also a bit more challenging to clean. If that’s a deal breaker, the budget-friendly Contigo strikes the right balance between kid-friendly and easy-to-clean.

If durability is your main concern, look no further than the Yeti Ramblers. Both the 12-ounce bottle for kids and the larger 18-ounce size are nearly indestructible, keep drinks cold for more than 36 hours, and are super easy to clean.

“The Yeti is a pretty solid and heavy water bottle so if you’ve got smaller kids or you want something that’s really easy to tote around or like, take to the gym, you might want to consider something lighter," Santanachote said.

For example, the Hydro-Flask weighs less than a pound, keeps your water cold and fits perfectly into most cup holders.

If ice-cold water isn’t a top priority, Consumer Reports says you can save some money and score the 26-ounce Sundried Water Bottle. It offers a silicone mouthpiece that’s easy to drink from and clean.

If you’re cycling and biking, Consumer Reports also checked out water bottles designed to fit into a bike’s water cage. You want to make sure the bottle fits snugly into the cage but not too snugly that it’s hard to grab while you’re moving. Look for a bottle that’s lightweight and insulated.