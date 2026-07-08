Consumer Reports experts explain how to rid your car of that musty smell

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Does your car smell musty every time you turn on the air conditioning? If the odor reminds you of a damp basement or a sweaty gym sock, the experts at Consumer Reports say there’s a good chance the problem is hiding inside your vehicle’s climate-control system, and lucky for you, there’s an easy fix!

What you’re probably smelling is condensation from the evaporator inside your heating and cooling system. Basically, water collects in that area and, if it sits long enough, creates the musty smell. Your vehicle's air conditioning system naturally creates condensation. Most of that water drains harmlessly underneath the car, which is why you may occasionally notice a small puddle parked beneath it. But if moisture lingers inside the evaporator housing, it can create the perfect environment for mold and bacteria to grow, causing those unpleasant odors every time you turn on the fan.

Fortunately, Consumer Reports says fixing the problem often doesn't require a trip to the repair shop. Start by opening the windows and setting the interior fan to a low speed. Then use a disinfectant spray, such as Lysol or a cleaner specifically designed for automotive air conditioning systems, and spray it into the vehicle's fresh air intake, aka the plenum.

The plenum can be found at the base of your windshield where your wipers are located. That’s where the air comes from that goes into your heating and cooling system. With the engine running and the fan turned on, spray the cleaner into both sides of the plenum intake.

The ventilation system will pull the disinfectant through the ductwork, helping kill odor-causing bacteria and freshen the air inside the vehicle. Keep the windows open during the process to help air out the cabin.

And if your vehicle has a cabin air filter, Consumer Reports recommends removing it before spraying the cleaner so the disinfectant can circulate more effectively through the system. And while you're at it, consider replacing the filter altogether. A dirty cabin filter can restrict airflow, affect system performance, and contribute to unpleasant odors, and replacing it yourself can often save both time and money.

And don’t overlook the sunroof! Consumer Reports says many vehicles have drainage channels around the sunroof that can become clogged with leaves and debris. When that happens, water can backup into the headliner or even drip onto seats and carpeting, creating another source of unwanted odors.