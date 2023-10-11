Consumer Reports experts help pick the best leaf blower for fall cleanup

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Outdoor fall clean-up is in full swing, and the right leaf blower can make a back-breaking job a lot easier.

The experts at Consumer Reports blow through hundreds of pounds of leaves each year to reveal the best handheld blowers for your lawn.

When it comes to fall cleanup, Alex Joyce has a system -- and it includes four different types of leaf blowers!

“Three acres, lots of trees, lots of leaves, fall is challenging,” Joyce said.

Maybe your yard is easier but if you’re ready to upgrade from a rake, Consumer Reports has some advice.

“In our testing we routinely find that a handheld leaf blower is perfect for most yards, it's a step up from a rake but it’s not as big or bulky or as expensive as backpack or wheeled blowers,” Consumer Reports' Paul Hope.

Consumer Reports puts every leaf blower through the same tough tests.

Testers weigh and strategically pile leaves into a marked area then time how long each blower takes to clear the pile. Consumer Reports also assesses how thoroughly each blower removes the leaves we all dread at the bottom of the pile -- you know those wetter ones often embedded in the grass.

“Beyond performance you want to consider the weight of any handheld leaf blower. The heaviest models in our ratings can weigh nearly twice as much as the lightest models and that can make a big difference even after just a few minutes.”

For tiny lawns or patios, this Ryobi corded electric may be all you need. But a cord has its limits. A battery-powered blower can cover as much area as you need. Consider this recommended EGO which earns impressive scores for loosening and sweeping away leaves.

This Skil is also a smart buy, holding its own against blowers that cost twice as

much!

And a final tip from Alex …

“We have a lot of masks leftover and I always wear a mask when I’m blowing because of all the debris that gets kicked up," Joyce said.

And Alex always remembers his hearing and eye protection.

In Consumer Reports' tests, battery-powered handhelds outperformed the best gasoline handhelds. Plus, they start at the touch of a button, instead of pulling a cord and they are better for the planet!