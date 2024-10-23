Consumer Reports experts look at the best ways to get rid of headaches

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One thing we can probably all agree on is that no one likes a headache and when you've got one, all you want to do is get rid of it.

Research shows the prevalence for tension-type headaches is about 27 percent of the general population, while the prevalence for migraines is about 15.

Doctors say along with doing everything you can to prevent a headache, you’ll also need a rescue plan for when one starts.

“Time is of the essence. You have to take medication right away. And one of the things that we discuss with our patients here in the office is we talk about treating immediately,” said Dr. Myrna Cardiel, NYU Langone, Department of Neurology

Which over-the-counter meds will give you the fastest pain relief?

“In a study comparing ibuprofen with acetaminophen, people who took 400 milligrams of ibuprofen had better and faster pain relief than those who took 1,000 milligrams of acetaminophen,” said Consumer Reports' Pang Chieh Ho.

With ibuprofen, you should know that long-term use at high dosages, or more than 2,400 milligrams per day, may cause an increased risk of cardiovascular events.

That’s why people who have recently had a heart attack are advised to avoid it.

Some supplements and alternative treatments might also help treat your headache.

Studies show that migraine sufferers have fewer attacks per month when they take some of these. Sometimes a headache can be a sign of something serious. Here are some conditions that should prompt you to call 911 or have someone take you to the ER.

If you are pregnant, a headache can mean your blood pressure is too high. Also, you might suffer tension-type headaches after exercising, but if it includes pain in your chest, jaw, or neck, it could mean a heart attack and you should get medical help.

Now several studies suggest that consuming ginger, either the root itself or in powder form, can ease migraines, as can an ice pack or ice face mask, while a hot pack or hot bath can help alleviate a tension headache.

