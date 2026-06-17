Consumer Reports experts name top baby gear picks for safety and value

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Buying baby gear can be expensive, but Consumer Reports says parents don't have to spend a fortune to find products that are safe and perform well.

For more than 50 years, Consumer Reports has tested products designed to help keep babies and children safe. The organization's testing team gathers comparative data on more than 1,000 baby products, evaluating safety and other factors to identify its top recommendations.

"Our testing team gathers comparative data on safety and other factors for over a thousand baby products, so our Top Picks are based on real scientific evidence," said Jessica D'Argenio Waller with Consumer Reports.

For each category, Consumer Reports selected three standouts: a Top Pick, a Value Pick and an Expert Pick for products with special features.

"If you're a parent, we want you to feel confident you're buying safe baby gear that also fits your budget," D'Argenio Waller said.

Top infant car seats

Consumer Reports' certified car-seat safety technicians spend months evaluating car seats for ease of use, vehicle fit and crash performance.

"This year's ratings reflect over 300 crash tests," said Dr. Emily Thomas with Consumer Reports. "We test at a higher speed than the federal standard and aim to represent a real-world crash environment."

The Cybex Cloud T earned Consumer Reports' Top Pick designation for infant car seats. The Chicco KeyFit was recommended as a more affordable option that still performed well in the organization's safety testing.

Top bassinets

For bassinets, Consumer Reports named the Maxi-Cosi Iora its Top Pick.

The Chicco LullaGlide Plus earned the Expert Pick designation thanks to features including motorized gliding and a sound machine that can be controlled through a smartphone.

Top strollers

In the stroller category, models from Baby Jogger and Uppababy ranked highest in their categories.

Consumer Reports said the strollers received high marks for ease of use, maneuverability and safety.

Knowing which baby products are safe, perform well and offer good value can provide peace of mind for new parents and grandparents shopping for a growing family.