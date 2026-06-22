Consumer Reports experts share summer safety tips for kids

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Summer is here, school is out, and many kids are spending more time outside. But emergency rooms are also starting to see the yearly summer surge in injuries.

For kids, summer is all about fun — whether it's swimming, biking or just hanging out with friends. But for emergency rooms, it's one of the busiest times of the year.

Pediatric emergency room physician and mother of three Dr. Darria Long has a simple goal: helping parents keep kids safe and healthy.

"I had too many moments sitting in the ER taking care of an injured child and just thinking, you know, if I could have just talked to you two hours ago, two days ago, we could have prevented this," Long said.

First up: water safety.

Long recommends layering several safety measures. That includes assigning one person at a time to watch kids in the water, staying off screens and not relying on floaties. Kids who aren't strong swimmers should wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jacket.

Sadly, nearly 70% of drownings among young children happen during non-swim times.

"These are the most dangerous moments. Nobody's watching the child, nobody's watching the pool, they don't expect the child to be in the water," Long said.

Experts say all pools should have a fence and a gate that locks or latches automatically.

Next up are bikes, trikes and scooters. They can be a great way for kids to stay active during the summer, but remember: if it's got wheels, wear a helmet.

Because kids grow quickly, experts recommend checking helmet fit before every ride. Helmets should sit level on the head and the straps should fit snugly.

And to help prepare for an emergency, consider a CPR and choking refresher course for every adult in your child's life.

"Then you can say, okay, I've prevented the things that are the big ones that are in my control, and now I can genuinely enjoy my summer with my children and worry less," she said.

Lastly, child safety experts say one often-overlooked summer risk is falls from open windows. Since standard window screens won't keep children from falling, they recommend installing safety guards or window stops.