Consumer Reports experts share tips for choosing the right AC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Summer is around the corner, and it’s important to talk about your air conditioner now before you really need it.

If you’re shopping for a new unit, picking the wrong size or skipping basic maintenance on the unit you already have can leave you hot, uncomfortable, and paying more than you need to.

Arianna Coger spent the winter months sweating it out in Consumer Reports’ air conditioner test lab, designed to mimic a hot, sticky summer day.

“This is where we do our main performance test, where we try to cool off this room,” Coger said.

The best air conditioners cool Consumer Reports’ test chamber quickly, quietly, and efficiently. And when it’s time to buy a new air conditioner, Consumer Reports says the first step is matching the AC to the room.

A unit that’s too small may never cool the space. One that’s too large can cycle on and off too quickly, leaving the room humid while also wasting energy.

For midsized rooms, an LG model scores well.

If you’re tired of installing and removing window units every year, there is another, more expensive option: a ductless mini-split. These systems have an outdoor unit and one or more indoor wall-mounted units.

“Mini-splits are a good option if you lack the duct work for central air conditioning,” Yasmeen Khan with Consumer Reports said. “Mini-splits can cool large spaces. They’re very efficient, too, sometimes more than central AC. As a bonus, they can also heat rooms.”

In Consumer Reports’ tests, a Mitsubishi earned top scores for cooling, efficiency, and heating.

Finally, Consumer Reports says three simple steps can help your AC run better: vacuum and wash the filter, gently vacuum the coils, and keep the outside side of the unit free of leaves, dirt, and debris.

Consumer Reports recommends doing this about once a month during heavy use.

One more tip: your AC has to work harder to cool your space if it’s installed in a window that gets direct sunlight.

If you have a choice, move it to a shadier spot or keep your shades and curtains closed to block the sun.