Consumer Reports experts share tips to keep pets flea-free

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fleas are one of the most common and frustrating problems pet owners face during the warmer months. While the pests may be small, experts say they can quickly become a major issue for both pets and homeowners.

Veterinarian Dr. Megan Moore said flea bites can cause more than just itching.

“Once the fleas is on them, they start to chew on them and it can actually cause what’s called a hypersensitivity reaction or an allergic reaction to the saliva of the flea,” Moore said.

And once fleas find their way onto a pet, they often spread throughout the home.

“They will hide in floorboards or in your carpet,” Moore said.

Because fleas can multiply quickly, Consumer Reports recommends taking action as soon as they are discovered.

Ginger Cowles with Consumer Reports said pet owners should begin by treating their animals.

“Start with your pets. Give them a bath using a mild soap, something like Dawn, or whatever you may have. And this will actually drown fleas. Then you can follow with a metal flea comb to remove any fleas that might remain in the coat,” Cowles said.

Experts also recommend thoroughly cleaning the home. Vacuuming carpets and furniture daily can help remove fleas and their eggs, while washing pet bedding in hot water can kill eggs and larvae.

Pet owners should not overlook outdoor areas, either.

“Fleas love humid, shady, and grassy areas, so keeping your grass short and bushes trimmed will make your yard less inviting for them,” Cowles said.

The best defense, experts say, is prevention. Veterinarians can recommend flea and tick treatments based on a pet’s age, size and health needs. Options may include topical treatments or oral medications.

Consumer Reports advises avoiding flea collars, noting that some contain chemicals that have been linked to health concerns for pets and people.

By combining regular prevention with prompt treatment, pet owners can reduce the risk of flea infestations and keep their pets more comfortable throughout the summer.