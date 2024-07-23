Consumer Reports experts want to help keep your teens safe behind the wheel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you've got a teenager about to start driving, you want to make sure they're doing it in a car that's safe.

With teenagers, the combination of inexperience and lack of driving judgment makes driving especially risky. Car crashes remain the leading cause of death for teens, so choosing the right car for your teen driver is important.

Luckily two safety groups have put together a list of used cars that are safe, reliable and ideal for your young driver.

When your teen starts to drive, as Jacky Ferrara knows, choosing the right car is key!

“Safety features such as the automatic braking system and blind spot detectors, are there to make sure that not only he is safe but everybody else on the roads as well,” said Ferrara.

“A good car for me would be something that is reliable, has high safety features and is a comfortable drive,” said Dylan.

And that’s important, because teenagers are among the riskiest drivers with crash rates that are almost four times those of drivers 20 and older per mile driven.

“Because young drivers are at such high risk, buy a car with as much safety as the budget allows,” said Consumer Reports' Jen Stockburger.

To help you strike a balance between cost and safety Consumer Reports and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety identified more than 50 used cars under 20-thousand dollars with top safety and reliability ratings.

On the list, you’ll find some popular names, like the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla, and Hyundai Tucson.

“Luckily, cars continue to get safer, and prices on the new and used market have stabilized," Stockburger said. "So, we’ve been able to point families to even better options this year!”

Consumer Reports says that proven safety features like forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, and blind spot warning – are worth considering.

“A teen driver’s first vehicle should be a balance, not too small, not too big, and definitely not too fast,” she added.

If you would prefer to splurge on a new vehicle, one benefit is the bumper-to-bumper warranty that usually comes with new cars.

