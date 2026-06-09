Consumer Reports experts warn Black+Decker blender may contain lead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Consumers are being warned about a potential safety concern involving a popular blender model made by Black+Decker.

Consumer Reports says testing found lead in one of the company’s blenders, including in a part that can come into contact with food.

For many families, a blender is an everyday kitchen tool used for smoothies, soups and even homemade baby food.

But Consumer Reports says one model — the Black+Decker PowerCrush BL1230 — may pose a serious risk.

“One of my colleagues spotted this report that someone had sent to the Consumer Product Safety Commission,” Consumer Reports investigative reporter Lauren Kirchner said. “It appeared that a 1-year-old had elevated blood lead levels, and their local health department believed that the problem was this blender that the family had used to make baby food every day.”

To determine whether the blender was a potential source of lead contamination, Consumer Reports’ product safety team bought three of the same model and tested all the metal components for lead.

“In one of the blenders, we didn't find any lead,” Kirchner said. “But in two of them, we found high levels of lead in one metal part, a ring at the base of the blade assembly that comes into contact with the food being blended inside.”

Consumer Reports safety experts say no material that comes into contact with food should contain lead, a toxic heavy metal that is especially concerning for young children.

Both Black+Decker and Spectrum Brands, which manufactures the blender, did not immediately respond to Consumer Reports’ request for comment.

Consumer Reports also contacted federal regulators. The Consumer Product Safety Commission told Consumer Reports it had referred the issue to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration because it could involve food contamination. The FDA told Consumer Reports that lead is not authorized for use in products that come in contact with food.

Consumer Reports says owners should stop using the model for now, especially for making food or drinks for children.