Consumer Reports experts: Wash that new outfit before you wear it

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Buying new clothes can feel great — and it’s tempting to wear them right away. But before you put on that new sweater, shirt, or baby outfit straight from the store, Consumer Reports says you should wash it first. Here’s why and how to do it without ruining your latest purchase.

Before Yvanna Cajina wears anything new, it goes straight into the wash! She says, “I've had issues with clothes in the past. That's why I'm really careful about the clothes that I buy and making sure that I wash them beforehand. And that’s exactly what experts recommend. Even if new clothes look clean, Consumer Reports says they should always be washed before you wear them.

Consumer Reports Home & Trends writer Jodhaira Rodriguez says that it includes everything, especially delicate items like underwear! It might seem unnecessary to wash all the new clothes you buy, but there are really good reasons to do it. For example, chemicals from the manufacturing and finishing process can still be on the fabric, and for someone with sensitive skin, which can cause irritation.

And babies can be even more vulnerable. Their skin is thinner and more absorbent than adults’, making them more sensitive to chemicals that may still be lingering in brand-new clothing. So, you're not just wearing a new outfit, you're wearing everything it picked up along the way.

Many clothes travel thousands of miles before reaching you! From factories, warehouses, shipping containers, and store shelves, where they are unpacked, handled, and even tried on by other shoppers. Along the way, your “new clothing” may collect dust, dirt, bacteria, and even insects before ending up in your closet.

So, what’s the safest way to wash new clothes? Consumer Reports' laundry expert, Richard Handel, has a few key tips. Rich says, “Wash clothes with similar colors together. Some brightly colored garments can bleed or fade during the first wash. Washing in cold or cool water on a gentle cycle can help minimize that and reduce the risk of shrinking.”

Yvanna says, “I also use a special detergent to make sure that I'm not having a reaction.” The two top-tested gentle detergent picks from Consumer Reports are Persil Free & Sensitive and Costco’s Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean Free & Clear.

And before tossing anything in the washer, check the care label. Following those instructions can help your clothes last longer and continue looking their best.

Consumer Reports also recommends skipping fabric softener. It can irritate sensitive skin, leave residue inside your washing machine, encourage mold growth, and, over time, may even make some fabrics more flammable.