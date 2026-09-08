Consumer Reports finds concerning chemicals in popular kids' snacks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Parents know how convenient packaged snacks can be for feeding hungry kids. But what’s actually in those products may go beyond what’s written on the label. A new Consumer Reports investigation found potentially harmful contaminants in some popular children’s snacks.

Earlier this summer, Consumer Reports testing found high levels of additives and contaminants in popular processed snack foods. Now, CR’s food safety scientists have taken a closer look specifically at snacks marketed to or commonly eaten by children.

Consumer Reports tested 21 packaged kids’ snacks and found that 14 had concerning levels of at least one chemical contaminant, including acrylamide or phthalates.

Acrylamide is a chemical that can form naturally in some foods during high-temperature cooking and processing. Certain health organizations consider it a probable human carcinogen based on animal studies. Consumer Reports found concerning levels of acrylamide in several types of snacks, including granola bars, chips, pretzels, and even graham crackers.

CR also tested for phthalates, chemicals that can migrate into food from packaging and other materials during manufacturing and processing. High exposure to certain phthalates has been linked to potential long-term health risks, including interference with the body’s natural hormones, and children’s developing bodies may be especially vulnerable.

Consumer Reports found concerning levels of phthalates in three products: Annie’s Cheddar Bunnies Original, Chocolate Chip Z Bars, and Slim Jim Mild Snack Size Sticks.

In a statement to Consumer Reports, the trade group Consumer Brands Association said, “Many of the substances highlighted in the report occur naturally in food, including fruits, vegetables and grains, or are formed during preparation.”

Consumer Reports’ Jessica D’Argenio Waller says some exposure to contaminants is unavoidable and parents can only control so much. Manufacturers and regulators, she says, also have a responsibility to reduce contaminants before foods reach store shelves.

There was some reassuring news. Seven of the products tested were below CR’s level of concern in all of its tests, including Pirate’s Booty cheese puffs, Welch’s fruit snacks, and Frigo string cheese.

For parents, Consumer Reports says moderation, variety, and awareness are key when it comes to processed foods. Try rotating snack choices rather than relying on the same product every day, and choose whole foods or homemade snacks whenever possible.