Consumer Reports flags safety concerns in two infant car seats

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you're a new parent, you know you can't leave the hospital without an infant car seat for your new baby.

Car seats are one of the most important products you can buy for your child.

During its latest round of child car seat testing, Consumer Reports found two seats with concerning results: the Diono LiteClik30 XT infant child

car seat and the Peg Perego Primo Viaggio 435 Urban Mobility baseless infant seat.

“While both these infant car seats meet federal safety standards and there are no reported incidents associated with them, you can see both suffered significant structural integrity issues in Consumer Reports most recent round of crash tests,” said Emily A. Thomas, PhD with Consumer Reports Auto Safety.

Consumer Reports’ tests are more rigorous than those required by the government, simulating the forces of a thirty-five mile per hour crash

instead of 30 mph. Consumer Reports test also uses a real vehicle seat and front seat back to better replicate a real-world crash.

Consumer Reports tests for these child seats only simulate a car crash with one impact but of course in the real-world crashes can involve multiple impacts.

“If a car seat shows significant damage after one test impact like these did, that’s a major concern,” Thomas added.

Diono said it is committed to the safety of all child passengers and that it was thoroughly investigating the questions raised by Consumer Reports' testing.

Peg Perego said, additional tests conducted using Consumer Reports protocol did not reveal any structural breakages or raise any concerns about the product's integrity.

If you own one of these seats, you can contact the manufacturer although neither Diono or Peg Perego has issued a recall. If you're looking for an infant seat that earns Consumer Reports top safety scores, consider this Clek Liing with a “load leg'' support that extends from a car seat’s base to the vehicle’s floor for additional crash protection safety.

Consumer Reports also recommends the reasonably priced Chicco KeyFit which has top safety scores and is rated as one of the easiest seats to install.

Even if they're marketed as easy to install...car seats can be tricky to get in just right. And you want them in just right, so your child is getting the full protection. Remember, you always want the seat in your back seat.

Be sure to follow the instructions carefully. And you know many police and fire departments, hospitals, and pediatricians offer car seat safety checks either if you ask for one...or through special car seat checks. Keep your eyes out for them.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.