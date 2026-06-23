Consumer Reports Investigation: Additives in popular snacks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From chips and snack cakes to drink mixes and pudding, many popular processed foods contain additives used to enhance color, sweetness, texture, or shelf life. But shoppers usually can’t tell from the label exactly how much of those additives are in each serving. A new Consumer Reports investigation found concerning levels of certain additives and contaminants in some widely sold foods and drinks.

Consumer Reports partnered with Yuka, a product transparency app, to test 40 popular processed foods and drinks for food additives and contaminants linked to potential health concerns at certain exposure levels.

CR investigative reporter Paris Martineau says companies in the U.S. are not required to disclose the amount of a specific additive or contaminant in their products. That matters because with some substances, the dose can make a difference—especially when people eat the same foods repeatedly.

Consumer Reports found that one-quarter of the products tested contained concerning amounts of additives. When contaminants were added to the analysis, that rose to more than one-third of the products tested.

Consumer Reports contacted the FDA about its findings. The agency declined to comment on the specific results of the investigation but said it has launched a stronger post-market review process for chemicals and additives already on the market.

CR also contacted the makers of the flagged products. Some companies said their products meet U.S. regulatory standards. Others said they are working to remove certain artificial colors or titanium dioxide from some products.

For shoppers, Consumer Reports recommends reading ingredient labels carefully, especially on brightly colored or highly processed foods. CR also suggests limiting how often you eat products flagged as concerning and paying closer attention to the foods you buy regularly.

To check the results for all 40 foods and drinks Consumer Reports tested, click here.

You can also review Consumer Reports’ test methodology and results here.