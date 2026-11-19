NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From the crib in your nursery to the generator in your garage, one small federal agency is charged with protecting you from dangerous products. But a new Consumer Reports investigation reveals the agency has gotten smaller and slower, potentially putting Americans at risk.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission, or CPSC, oversees about 15,000 product categories, from bassinets to table saws. But things have changed at the CPSC in the past year and a half.

Consumer Reports' investigation found that the CPSC has become smaller, slower and less open to the public, even as dangerous products continue to flood the marketplace.

The agency's full-time staff has shrunk from 546 in 2024 to an estimated 459 this year. The consumer ombudsman position — a direct line for families hurt by products — was eliminated. And long-awaited safety rules for things like portable generators and table saws have either stalled or been withdrawn.

At a time when more people are shopping online, knockoffs, subpar products and cheap items continue to flood the marketplace. Consumer Reports says this is a time when a strong Consumer Product Safety Commission is needed more than ever.

The agency says it's had "the most successful and effective two years in its history," with record recalls, and that critics who say otherwise "are measuring the wrong things."

Despite these concerns, the CPSC is still the best place to go if you or your family have a problem with a product.

If you notice a safety hazard with something you own, report it at SaferProducts.gov. And be wary of third-party marketplaces — shop using trusted vendors.

Consumer Reports and other safety advocates say a strong CPSC shouldn't only respond with product recalls after injuries or deaths. It should proactively make the market safer through education and strong regulations.

CPSC response as published in Consumer Reports' investigation:

“Our remit from Congress is to protect American consumers from reasonable risks of harm from products, and by every objective metric the Commission has enjoyed the most successful and effective two years in its history,” said Steve Roney, the CPSC's spokesperson. “We’ve issued more product recalls, more public safety warnings, and more product takedown notices than in any other one- or two-year period, and we have a renewed focus on interdiction at ports of entry. Critics who say we’re not living up to the intent of our mission are measuring the wrong things.”