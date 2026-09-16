Consumer Reports: New technology could make button batteries safer for children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Button batteries power many everyday items around the house, but they can pose a serious danger to young children. Beyond the risk of choking, swallowing one can cause severe internal burns and, in some cases, death. Consumer Reports says new technology may make these batteries safer, but parents still need to take precautions now.

In 2020, Trista Hamsmith’s 18-month-old daughter, Reese, died after swallowing a button battery. Hamsmith later learned that cases like hers were not isolated.

Button batteries are small and commonly found in key fobs, remote controls, toys, greeting cards, thermometers, and other household products. Consumer Reports investigative reporter Lauren Kirchner says the danger is unique because when a button battery comes into contact with saliva or other fluids in the body, it can trigger an electrical reaction that causes severe burns in as little as two hours.

After her daughter’s death, Hamsmith created a nonprofit in Reese’s name and helped push for passage of Reese’s Law in 2022. The law requires child-resistant packaging and more secure battery compartments.

But a Consumer Reports investigation found that about one-third of button-battery products purchased online still had batteries that were dangerously accessible.

Some manufacturers have added bitter coatings and blue dye to help discourage swallowing or make ingestion easier to spot. Energizer has also introduced a new battery called Ultimate Child Shield, which uses material designed to prevent the chemical reaction that can cause internal burns if the battery is swallowed.

Consumer Reports says parents should check toys, remotes, key fobs, thermometers, light-up clothing, and other household products for button batteries. Keep loose batteries locked away, and make sure battery compartments are secure and child-resistant.

If you think someone has swallowed a battery or put one in their ear or nose, treat it as a medical emergency, even if there are no symptoms. Call the Battery Ingestion Hotline at 800-498-8666 or Poison Help at 800-222-1222 immediately.