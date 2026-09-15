Consumer Reports puts popular midlife wellness products to the test

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For many women, midlife brings a new focus on staying strong, mobile, and healthy for the years ahead, and a booming wellness industry is taking notice. From weighted vests to walking pads and vibration plates, these products are all over social media. But are they worth your time and money? Consumer Reports tested them and spoke with a menopause specialist about what women in midlife really need.

Weighted vests, walking pads, and vibration plates are trending among women over 40, with claims ranging from building muscle and supporting bone health to improving lymphatic drainage. But do they live up to the hype?

Dr. Shaghayegh DeNoble is a board-certified Ob-Gyn and menopause specialist who has helped many of her patients navigate midlife changes. Dr. DeNoble says, “All those modalities, those sorts of things, strength training, are shedding more light on the importance of women in midlife being active and thinking about their muscle mass and their bone density.”

Strength training is especially important in midlife, when declining estrogen can contribute to losses in bone density, muscle mass, and strength. Consumer Reports tested weighted vests on five people of different shapes and heights, evaluating fit and adjustability during a variety of exercises. CR found that fit really matters. Body type and how you plan to use the vest can make a big difference in which design works best.

CR also tested six popular vibration plates for comfort and stability during exercises like squats, lunges, and planks. Before you buy one, keep in mind there’s limited scientific evidence supporting many of the broader health claims surrounding these devices.

The Lifepro Waver Vibration Plate is CR’s top choice. And then there are under-desk treadmills. Think of them as a basic, low-speed treadmill. CR testers evaluated them for safety, construction, and durability. Some had narrow belts, flimsy handrails, or stopped abruptly. The LifeSpan TR1200Pro-GlowUp under-desk treadmill is CR Recommended.

You don’t need a trendy gadget to stay healthy in midlife, but it may help motivate you to get up, walk, and be active in addition to your other exercise routine.

Consumer Reports say gadget or no gadget, start with activities you enjoy and want to do over again. And if you’re new to exercise or have balance, bone, or joint concerns, check with your healthcare provider before adding extra weight or trying a new device.