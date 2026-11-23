NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Your tires are the only part of your car that touches the road, and worn-out tread can make it harder to stop, especially in wet or slippery conditions. So, when it’s time for a new set, which tires offer the best combination of safety, performance, and value? Consumer Reports puts them to the test and reveals its top tire picks for 2026.

Tires may look simple, but there’s a lot of technology packed into the rubber that meets the road, affecting everything from handling to emergency braking. You can have a $100,000 car with all the safety systems in the world. You still only have four tires, four areas about the size of your palm, touching the road, so tires are the most important part.

Consumer Reports’ Ryan Pszczolkowski puts dozens of tires through extensive testing, including acceleration, braking, handling, noise, and off-road performance, testing on dry and wet pavement, as well as packed snow and even ice! Ryan says, “We keep everything on a level playing field, so every tire sees the same conditions so they can be evaluated against each other fairly.”

For midsized SUVs, CR’s top pick is the all-weather Michelin Cross Climate 2, which delivered high performance in both dry and wet conditions, making it a great choice for year-round driving.

For pickup trucks, CR’s top pick is the Hankook Dynapro HT2, an all-season tire with solid marks across the board, and a lower price than its competition.

If you drive an electric vehicle, Consumer Reports says your tires need to be able to handle both the extra weight of the batteries and the instant torque that electric motors deliver. EVs are quieter cars, so there's less noise. There’s no engine, so road noise is more of a thing to think about. CR’s top-rated tire for EVs is the Hankook Ion Evo AS. The tire is designed with acoustic foam inside to reduce noise.

And no matter which tires you choose, check their pressure every month. Overinflating or underinflating your tires can affect safety, and it causes them to wear out faster.