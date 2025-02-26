Consumer Reports reveals possible dangers in certain dog foods

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you've got a pet you probably want what's best for them when it comes to their food. But new testing is raising concerns about some of the dog food that's on the market.

When you shop for dog food, you've got so many choices. From kibble to fresh to freeze-dried and everything in between. So how do you even know what’s best for your pet? Well, first it helps to know what’s really in your pet's food.

58 dog foods were chopped, blended, tested, and analyzed to answer a simple and important question: Is the food you’re feeding your pooch safe?

“In our investigation, we tested popular brands like Blue Buffalo, Hill's Science Diet, and Purina for nutrients and contaminants,” said Consumer Reports' Kevin Loria.

Consumer Reports science writer, Kevin Loria, says while most brands met basic nutritional standards, Consumer Reports’ testing found potentially dangerous bacteria in some raw dog foods.

"We found Listeria monocytogenes, which can be dangerous to pets and even more so to people, in a sample of Raw Bistro’s Free Range Chicken Entree and a sample of Viva for Dogs Ground Beef meal–both frozen raw dog foods," added Loria.

Raw Bistro says its internal testing showed no contamination, and the tested batch has since expired and is no longer being sold. Viva for Dogs told Consumer Reports it has continued to evolve our systems with more robust finished product testing.

Consumer Reports' investigation also found that one product, Pedigree’s Complete Nutrition Adult Roasted Chicken, Rice, and Vegetable, contained nearly five-times the recommended maximum of vitamin D.

"Too much vitamin D can be toxic for dogs. It's crucial that manufacturers stay within safe limits," Loria said.

Pedigree has not responded to Consumer Reports request for comment.

Bottom line: Experts say the best approach is working with your veterinarian to choose the food for your pet’s needs.

In general, look for foods labeled as meeting standards set by the Association of

American Feed Control Officials, which recommends nutritional guidelines for dogs and other animals.

Limit calories from treats to just 10% of their diet. Don't switch foods without a good reason. And be especially careful with raw diets—As Consumer Reports tests confirmed, those foods can carry serious risks.

Again, if you have questions about what to feed your dog, your vet is a great resource.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.