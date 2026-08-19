Consumer Reports reveals the best chocolate ice creams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you love chocolate ice cream, Consumer Reports has some recommendations for your next scoop.

Consumer Reports experts blind-tasted 11 brands of chocolate ice cream, evaluating flavor, texture and overall value.

“The big-name brands Breyers and Häagen-Dazs got top marks for taste,” said Amy Keating with Consumer Reports.

But Keating says shoppers can also save money by buying store brands — though they’re not all created equal.

“Some of the supermarket offerings were just okay. But the good news, others were very tasty at a fraction of the price,” Keating said.

Wellsley Farms Premium Chocolate Ice Cream from BJ’s Wholesale Club was one of the hits. Testers liked its deep, dark-chocolate flavor.

Another good deal was Specially Selected Aldi Super Premium Chocolate Ice Cream. Testers said it tastes close to Häagen-Dazs but costs 65% less. They described it as dense and creamy, with a milk chocolate flavor and some nutty notes.

Testers also raved about 365 Whole Foods Market Chocolate Ice Cream, praising its bittersweet chocolate taste with notes of caramel.

For dark chocolate fans, Consumer Reports said Trader Joe’s Super Premium Ice Cream, Ultra Chocolate, also hit the spot.

Consumer Reports notes that ice cream generally comes in two categories: premium and regular. While choosing a favorite flavor, Keating says shoppers should also pay attention to nutrition.

“Be mindful of calories and fat. Regular ice cream, in general, has 150 to 250 calories per 2/3 cup, and premium ice cream can have twice the fat and about 250 to 300 calories or more,” Keating said.

So enjoy your favorite scoop — but Consumer Reports suggests maybe limiting it to a single instead of a double.