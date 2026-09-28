Consumer Reports shares tips to keep kids, teens safe during fall yard clean-up

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fall clean-up can be a lot easier when you get the whole family involved. But jobs like mowing, mulching, and blowing leaves require powerful—and sometimes heavy—equipment. Consumer Reports says a little preparation can help keep kids and teens safer, whether they’re helping around the family yard or looking to make some extra money in the neighborhood.

Robert Pigan, who now runs his family’s landscaping business, got his start doing fall clean-ups as a kid in his own neighborhood.

“We started as kids just doing fall clean-ups and started knocking on doors with the leaf blowers and tried to get a little side money going,” Pigan said. “From there, it just kind of skyrocketed.”

Whether your kids are eager to help—or need a little encouragement—Consumer Reports says the first step is making sure they’re mature enough to understand the risks and physically strong enough to safely handle the equipment.

CR’s Yasmeen Khan also recommends taking the time to teach kids how to prepare the lawn and properly operate a mower, even if they’ve watched you do it dozens of times.

Before anyone starts mowing, clean up and gear up. Remove rocks, sticks, toys, and other objects from the lawn that could be thrown by the mower and cause an injury. Sturdy closed-toe shoes, eye protection, and hearing protection are also important. And only mow when the grass is dry and there’s plenty of daylight.

The good news is that many of today’s lawn tools include features that make them easier to operate. Consumer Reports says a battery-powered mower like the Ego LM2114 ($499) can be a good option. It starts with the push of a button, runs quietly, and doesn’t require the engine maintenance associated with a gas mower. When it’s time to clear the leaves, the same battery can also power the compatible Ego LB615 ($179) leaf blower.

One tool that can be deceptively dangerous is a pressure washer. These machines produce a powerful stream of water that can cause serious injuries and damage surfaces if used incorrectly. Consumer Reports says never use the zero-degree nozzle—the red one—and never point a pressure washer at another person.

Whether your kids are enthusiastic about yard work or not, taking the time to teach them how to use outdoor equipment properly can help make fall clean-up safer for everyone.