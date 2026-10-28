Consumer Reports shares ways to lower your energy bills this winter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If you’re worried about your energy bills, you’re not alone. In a recent Consumer Reports survey, 68% of Americans say home energy costs are straining their finances, and about a quarter say it’s straining them a lot. Consumer Reports experts explain how to cut costs this winter and get some help with a new tool to help you understand your electric bill.

Consumer Reports says one of the best ways to save is to uncover where you are wasting energy. An energy audit can help you troubleshoot. Most utilities offer programs for free or at a very low cost. They’ll come into your home and find out where you’re losing energy.

You don’t have to wait for the audit to start saving. First, keep the heat you’re paying for where it belongs, inside the house, not leaking out through an uninsulated attic, basement, and any crawl spaces.

Next, seal any gaps that let air in or out. Window insulation kits cover an entire window with a plastic film, not just the areas with gaps. The key is properly shrinking the plastic so you can still see out your windows. CR found that the Frost King kit delivers on that front.

Getting your chimney, furnace, or boiler inspected and serviced before colder weather ensures they run at peak performance and, most importantly, safely.

Finally, take a look at your appliances, particularly your refrigerator and electric clothes dryer.

For fridges, cleaning the coils regularly keeps them running at peak efficiency. And for dryers, emptying the lint trap after every cycle and using moisture-sensor cycles instead of timed drying helps save money year-round.