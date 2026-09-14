Consumer Reports: Simple ways to spend less at the grocery store

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If your grocery bill is getting harder to manage, you're not alone. Some shoppers are relying on credit cards or Buy Now, Pay Later plans to cover groceries – and then struggling to pay them off, making matters worse. Consumer Reports is here to help with simple ways to spend less at the supermarket while still getting good-quality, tasty food.

Grocery prices have shoppers feeling the pinch. And for many families, that means turning to credit just to get through the checkout line.

A new Urban Institute analysis found more than one in four working-age adults had trouble paying off groceries they put on a credit card last year.

And nearly one in 10 also used Buy Now, Pay Later, with many struggling to keep up with payments. That can make a tight budget even tighter. Consumer Reports’ Brian Vines says to cut costs and rely less on credit, start by checking what you already have before making your list.

Next, set a budget and consider where you shop. In CR’s price comparison, Costco, BJ’s, Aldi, and Lidl were among the least expensive places to buy groceries – all beating Walmart on price.

But no matter where you shop, check for deals that can help lower your total.

Coupons are always a great way to save! Make sure you look for those digital coupons and store loyalty offers. To stretch your dollar even further, some stores let you combine discounts with manufacturer coupons, helping you save even more money.

And look for store brands. Consumer Reports found many supermarket versions are half the price or even less, and some taste just as good - or even better - than name brands.

Strategies that can help keep grocery costs from adding to your debt.

And Consumer Reports says compare the unit price. That’s how much you pay per ounce, pound, or count, so you know which size actually gives you the better deal.