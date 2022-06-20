Consumer Reports: Skin care trends taking TikTok by storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/CONSUMER REPORTS) — While there's no shortage of skin care fads promising flawless, younger-looking skin, dermatologists say one trend taking the internet by storm.

It's called slugging — where you smear Vaseline all over your face at night. Some say this might actually be good for your skin, but some of the other skin care trends may be downright harmful.

Comparisons to a slimy mollusk as part of your beauty routine might not sound very appealing, but petroleum jelly for skin care use has actually been around for more than a hundred years.

Fast forward to today — "slugging" has become a TikTok sensation, with a whopping 282 million views. The claim: apply the sticky stuff on your face at bedtime and slugging believers all but guarantee you’ll wake up to “glass skin” in the morning.

"Slugging will make you look as clear as glass is debatable but for a lot of people it can be super beneficial," said Angela Lashbrook, a Consumer Reports editor.

Mostly, people with dry, aging, or damaged skin. Why? Petroleum jelly, found in products like Vaseline and Aquaphor, helps lock in moisture by acting as a protective barrier. But it can lead to irritation and breakouts if you apply retinol products, acne-fighting ingredients or alpha hydroxy acids found in anti-aging creams, underneath.

The craze doesn’t stop there. Hair slugging — said to promote hair growth — is also gaining traction. But Consumer Reports says not so fast, putting petroleum jelly on your scalp won't help it grow and could worsen dandruff. Applying it to your ends can keep hair hydrated.

There’s more news in the beauty department: that twice-a-day face washing routine? Consumer Reports says it may not always be necessary. Although, washing to remove dirt and make-up is a must.

"It’s super important to know your skin type. If you have dry or sensitive skin you can probably get by, by just rinsing in the morning and then at night you can wash your face. If you have oily skin, you’re going to probably wash twice a day," Lashbrook said.

One trend getting a definite thumbs down: skin-lightening creams. Marketed toward darker-skinned women, these products may contain harmful chemicals, like mercury.

"A lot of these chemicals have been linked to hormonal changes, even cancer so be sure to read the labels and stay away," Lashbrook said.

One skin care regimen that never goes out of style and is as important as ever is sunscreen. It's important to protect your skin not just in the summer, but year around from the sun's powerful and damaging UV rays.