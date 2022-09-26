Consumer Reports: Store-bought vs. homemade baby food

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/CONSUMER REPORTS) — If you're a new parent, you may have wondered what to feed your baby. Obviously, if you've got a newborn, you'll give them milk. But when they're old enough to start eating solids? You can feed them store-bought baby food or you can make it yourself at home. But which is safer? The answer may surprise you.

According to a new report from Healthy Babies Bright Futures, homemade baby food might pose the same problems as store-bought.

"When it comes to detectable levels of heavy metals, the report finds that homemade baby food is no safer than store-bought," Kevin Loria with Consumer Reports.

Those heavy metals include lead, arsenic, cadmium and mercury. The biggest offender: foods made from rice, like rice puffs and rice cereals.

"While heavy metals naturally exist in the environment, most metals in food come from farming practices or industrial pollution. And certain ingredients — like rice and spinach — are more likely to absorb certain metals," Loria said.

Exposure to heavy metals in children has been linked to behavioral issues, lowered IQs and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

The Food and Drug Administration has announced plans to set limits on metals in certain foods. But until that takes effect, there are ways for parents to keep their children’s food safe.

"Variety is key. Make sure your kids eat a healthy variety of foods," said Loria.

Focus on meals made with foods that tend to have lower levels of heavy metals, such as bananas, oranges, eggs, and meats.

In addition — eat fresh or frozen fruits instead of canned. Replace infant rice cereal with infant oatmeal. Peel sweet potatoes and carrots to lower heavy metal levels. Also offer tap water instead of fruit juices.

Lastly, if you give your kids rice puffs as a snack, Consumer Reports recommends offering them applesauce, fruit, yogurt or cheese instead.