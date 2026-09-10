Consumer Reports tests garden hoses, nozzles to find the best options

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Finding a garden hose that holds up over time without constantly kinking can be a challenge, but Consumer Reports says its testing found several options that perform well without necessarily breaking the bank.

Consumer Reports tested garden hoses for durability, water flow and how prone they were to kinking.

“Any hose will kink … except for these things, where they expand,” Consumer Reports tester Bernie Deitrick said.

However, expandable hoses did not necessarily perform better overall.

“Overall, the expandable hoses didn’t perform as well as the standard garden hoses,” Consumer Reports’ Angela Lashbrook said.

Some top-performing hoses can cost more than $100. Consumer Reports said the Eley 50-foot polyurethane garden hose earned high marks in its strength and water-flow tests.

For a less expensive option, Consumer Reports recommended the Teknor Apex Zero-G 50-foot flexible hose. Its water flow was not as strong as the Eley hose, but testers found it was just as durable and even more flexible, which can make it easier to maneuver around corners and other obstacles.

What about hose nozzles?

Consumer Reports also tested hose nozzles and found that paying more for models marketed as “high-pressure” may not be worth it.

“We found that nozzles marketed as high-pressure in our tests were actually pretty disappointing,” Lashbrook said. “They don’t perform better than any standard nozzles and they’re pretty expensive.”

Consumer Reports said the Melnor Thumb Control 8-Pattern Nozzle offered the strongest and highest water flow among the nozzles it tested while also providing several spray patterns.

For people who mainly water plants or hanging baskets, Consumer Reports said a hose wand such as the Niagara Multipattern Watering Wand can be a convenient option.

How to make your garden hose last longer

Consumer Reports recommends storing your hose on a reel when it is not in use to help protect it from damage, particularly before periods of extreme heat or cold.

When shopping for a new hose, look for brass fittings on both ends because they are less likely to rust.

Consumer Reports also recommends choosing a hose with a diameter of at least five-eighths of an inch. Anything smaller could make it difficult to get adequate water pressure.