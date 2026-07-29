Consumer Reports tests top toilets and bidet upgrades for every budget

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — If a bathroom makeover is on your summer to-do list, listen up! Consumer Reports just tested a variety of toilets, everything from the standard single and dual flush models to pricey smart toilets with heated seats, remote controls, and more. The good news is you don’t have to spend a fortune to get a better flush or even a few fancy features.

Inside Consumer Reports' toilet lab, testers flush sponges, balls, rubber duckies -- all to find a number one toilet that won’t clog when it’s time for number two!

Most of us aren't thinking about our toilets until they aren’t working. CR’s testing how well they’re cleaning out solid waste, how well they’re cleaning your bowl, as well as how far that waste is being pushed into your plumbing.

CR’s tough tests found many of today’s toilets are stronger and more efficient than older models. Among them is the top-rated American Standard Colony 3 250DA104.020, single flush toilet, for $166. And you can save money and water with the Glacier Bay N2428R-DF (Home Depot), for $99. The dual-flush option conserves water for liquid waste.

For the first time, CR also tested smart toilets. Some offer heated seats, bidets, remote controls, toe-kick flushing sensors, and some even talk! However, they may not be so smart if you’re on a budget. The top-performing Horow Smart Toilet HRT38P, for $1300.

Before taking the plunge, CR says you can experience some of the same features for a fraction of the price by sticking with your current commode and adding a bidet seat attachment. For a bidet on a budget, CR top-rated the Luxe Bidet Neo 320 Plus, for $66.

Whether you’re replacing the whole throne or just upgrading the seat, CR says you can get a cleaner, more efficient bathroom upgrade without flushing your hard-earned cash.

All the bidet attachments CR tested are manual, so they don’t need to be plugged in. Keep in mind that if you opt for a warm-water model, make sure your bathroom layout allows you to hook the bidet up to the warm-water line.