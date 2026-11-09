Consumer Reports tests whether premium gas is worth the extra money at the pump

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When it comes to gas prices, every penny counts, so with names like Plus and Supreme, you might think you’re paying more for a better product – but does more expensive fuel result in better performance? Consumer Reports puts premium gas to the test.

Higher octane fuel is clearly more expensive. You're paying 50, 60, 70 cents more a gallon, a dollar more a gallon, depending on where you’re filling up! There’s a reason premium fuel costs more: It’s undergone additional processing to increase its octane rating, which is especially important for high-performance vehicles—and ones that squeeze a lot of power out of a smaller engine.

Many luxury manufacturers require premium fuel, and some even say it will void your warranty if you don't use it. That’s true if your owner’s manual says premium fuel is a must. But most cars on the road today run on regular gas, so the experts at Consumer Reports help answer: if you don’t drive a supercar, is it worth paying for premium at the pump?

Lots of people think that more expensive fuel means better performance. And CR’s tests are designed to try and figure out if that's the case.

At its test track, CR evaluated two SUVs that recommend—but don't require—premium fuel. Testers measured acceleration and fuel economy using an inline fuel consumption meter, comparing the vehicles on 87 and 93 octane fuel.

What CR found is that if a car doesn't require premium, there really isn't a performance difference if you fill up with regular. There’s no benefit in performance. There's no benefit in fuel economy.

Testers even found the cars felt and sounded the same with both types of gas. In nearly every situation, regular fuel is going to be just fine. There’s going to be no issues with the car. So take the cheaper option, even if your vehicle “recommends” premium. Your car will run just the same, and your wallet will thank you.

But CR says there is a type of gas that can extend the life of your engine: Top Tier Gas is a higher standard of fuel offered at stations like Chevron, Costco, Exxon, Mobil, and Shell. It contains detergents that prevent carbon buildup, which can extend your engine's life.