Consumer Reports: Time-saving leaf removal tips

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/CONSUMER REPORTS) — Some of us would love to "leave" fall clean up behind us and never look back. But it doesn’t have to be so back-breaking and time-consuming. Consumer Reports experts share three of their top tips to help you clear the leaves and fall back in time this autumn.

Coming in at No. 1: an obvious, but often overlooked tip: avoid breezy days.

"Lots of people use weather apps to check things like temperature and whether there’s rain in the forecast but it’s also a good idea to look for wind gusts before you start sweeping leaves," said Paul Hope with Consumer Reports.

Tip No. 2: use a tarp to get those leaf piles from one spot to another, faster.

After you’ve gotten the bulk of your leaves out of the way, take a tip from Consumer Reports and shred.

"Mulching your leaves actually solves three problems. For starters, it’s a great way to use up the leftover gas in your mower’s tank before winter storage. But it also helps get rid of your leaves and feeds your lawn," Hope said.

When you shred your leaves with a mower they turn into a nutrient-rich compost for your lawn.

If you want to save even more time and effort, give your rake a break and consider a leaf blower. The Toro clears leaves at an impressive speed — and because it’s battery-powered, it’s quieter.

If you don’t mind being tethered to a cord, an electric blower — also from Toro — costs less than $100 and performs nearly as well as the battery-powered model. It’s pretty noisy though so you’ll need to wear hearing protection.

Consumer Reports says you can also use your mower’s bag attachment when you mulch your leaves and then use those clippings as a bedding around your shrubs. Just be sure to clear away the whole leaves underneath first.