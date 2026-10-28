Consumer Reports urges parents to stop using Millie Moon diapers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Consumer Reports found more than 600 reports to the Consumer Product Safety Commission this year involving Millie Moon diapers.

Parents described redness, swelling, blisters, peeling, bleeding and other painful infant skin reactions, some of which required medical care. Many parents said their babies had used the brand before without an issue but developed reactions after opening a new package.

Consumer Reports is calling on Millie Moon to recall its diapers based on the growing number and severity of reported safety incidents and advising parents to stop using them.

Millie Moon says it reviews complaints individually and has not found evidence that its diapers caused the reported reactions. The company says it has not changed the diapers’ materials, suppliers, or construction.

Diaper rash is common and can have many causes, so these reports do not prove that the diapers caused every reaction, but the number of similar reports is a meaningful safety signal.

If you notice a skin reaction, stop using the product and contact your pediatrician. Keep the diapers and packaging, especially any lot or batch numbers. And report suspected product-related injuries to both the manufacturer and SaferProducts.gov.