Consumer Reports warns against trusting AI with medical questions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — More people are turning to ChatGPT and other AI tools for health questions. The answers are fast, and they often sound reassuring and trustworthy, but, as Consumer Reports says, they aren’t always accurate.

If you’re concerned about your health, AI chatbots such as ChatGPT, Microsoft Copilot, and Google Gemini promise detailed answers in seconds. One survey found 17 percent of adults ask AI chatbots health questions at least once a month.

Kevin Loria is a health reporter for Consumer Reports and says, “There are a lot of reasons you might go to a chatbot for answers. They can be quite good at generating a lot of information, and they're very comprehensive and easy to understand.”

But experts say these chatbots AREN’T always reliable. They can make up facts or mix up important details while confidently presenting their answers as correct information. It’s really hard to know when there are inaccuracies, and these systems do get things wrong. We know that to be true. Fabrications can be hard to detect.

People tend to over-trust AI-generated medical advice, a recent study found. Many respondents couldn’t tell the difference between an AI-generated answer and one from a real doctor.

And there are privacy concerns, too. AI systems are not bound by the same privacy laws as your doctor's offices. So whatever information you tell a chatbot could be used, sold, or even stolen in a data breach.

Consumer Reports’ advice is to use AI as a starting point for information, not for diagnosis or treatment; keep your sensitive personal health information private, and always verify what you learn using trusted sources such as MedlinePlus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or a recognized medical organization.

And, of course, if you do have questions that are going to affect how you act on your own health, talk to your doctor. Chatbots should never be used in a medical emergency. Always call 9-1-1 for immediate help.