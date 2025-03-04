Consumer Reports warns: Many online bike helmets fail safety tests

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Online shopping is quick, convenient, and sometimes cheaper—but could you be buying something that's dangerous?

In a recent spot-check, Consumer Reports purchased 21 bike helmets from popular websites, including eBay, Facebook Marketplace, Shein, Temu, and Walmart. The alarming results? Eight of those helmets didn't meet the requirements of federal safety standards.

Consumer Reports writer Kevin Loria helped lead the investigation.

“The Consumer Product Safety Commission requires specific testing to ensure these crucial safety devices actually protect riders, and labels to show helmets have passed these tests," said Loria. "But many online sellers are bypassing these critical requirements.”

When asked about the findings, Walmart, Temu, and Shein immediately removed the non-compliant helmet listings. The listing for the helmet Consumer Reports bought from eBay was already taken down. The company says it’s now conducting a marketplace-wide review using artificial intelligence and trained investigators to identify potentially unsafe products.

Meta, the owner of Facebook Marketplace, didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment.

“Our investigation revealed a significant loophole: many online platforms allow third-party sellers–who can be hard to identify and hold responsible if something is unsafe–to list products without rigorous safety checks,” added Loria.

For example, some helmets purchased by CR were missing required safety labels, while others only met less strict European safety standards. While this particular spot check did not find non-compliant helmets on Amazon, it’s still important to be vigilant on any site that hosts third-party sellers.

“Just because a helmet is for sale doesn't mean it's safe," he said. "Consumers need to be their own first line of defense.”

To buy a helmet safely online – Check seller credentials. Buy directly from trusted stores or helmet manufacturers, or use their official stores if you are looking at a site like Amazon or eBay.

Be skeptical of extremely low prices that seem “too good to be true”

If you own a helmet, check for specific CPSC labeling to ensure it meets safety standards.

Bottom line: When it comes to protecting your head, don't take chances with online bargains.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at jennifer.kraus@newschannel5.com.