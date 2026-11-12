Cutting the cord may not save you money on TV anymore. Here's what to know

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Cutting the cord used to be a way to save money on cable. But today, live TV streaming services can cost just as much, or even more, once you add the channels and features you want. Consumer Reports explains how to compare the options before you switch.

Justin Krajeski cut the cord more than a decade ago. He now uses several streaming services to watch his favorite shows, local news, and sports. As a Home and Tech writer for Consumer Reports, he knows the monthly costs add up, even in his own home. Justin says, “Buying all of these streaming services and making sure that I have what I want to watch every month, it just can get really expensive.”

Live TV streaming services are designed to work more like a cable package, offering a mix of live local stations, news, sports, and cable channels. But the monthly price can vary widely. Consumer Reports found plans can run from about $25 a month for Philo, which does not include local channels or live sports, to $80 to $100 a month or more for services such as DirecTV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Many of these live services list a promotional price for a month or two, so see what the price will be when it expires. Make sure the service has the local stations, sports, and news channels you actually watch, because add-ons and fees can quickly raise your monthly bill.

Sports fans may want to compare channel lineups carefully. Some services include ESPN and regional sports networks, while others may not. And local stations can vary depending on where you live.

If you mainly want local broadcast stations, an antenna may be another way to save. It can deliver free over-the-air channels, and pairing one with a lower-cost streaming service could help cut costs even more.

Also check the DVR features, the number of people who can watch at once, and whether there’s a free trial. Just remember to cancel before that trial ends if the service isn’t right for you. And don’t assume streaming will always cost less. Prices for many live TV streaming plans have been rising, so Consumer Reports says it pays to review your subscriptions regularly.