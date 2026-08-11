Do Korean sunscreens offer better protection? Consumer Reports puts them to the test

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Korean sunscreens, often called K-beauty sunscreens, have exploded in popularity, with social media users praising their lightweight feel and claims of better sun protection. But do they really outperform the sunscreens sold in the U.S.? Consumer Reports decided to find out.

Consumer Reports purchased six sunscreens from three popular K-beauty brands—Beauty of Joseon, Innisfree, and Round Lab. Because each brand sells both a Korean formula and a separate U.S. version, CR tested the products head-to-head.

The results showed that all three Korean formulas provided better protection than their U.S. counterparts. According to Consumer Reports health editor Trisha Calvo, the biggest difference was in protection against UVB rays, which are responsible for sunburn.

Consumer Reports notes that it did not include the Korean versions in its sunscreen ratings because they are not legally sold in the United States. Some of the active ingredients used in those products have not been approved for use in sunscreens sold in the U.S.

The difference comes down to regulation. In the United States, the Food and Drug Administration regulates sunscreen as a drug, making approval of new UV-filter ingredients a lengthy and expensive process. In South Korea and many other countries, sunscreen is regulated as a cosmetic, allowing manufacturers to introduce new ingredients more quickly.

That may soon begin to change. The FDA has approved bemotrizinol, the first new sunscreen ingredient approved in the U.S. in more than 25 years. The ingredient has been used for years in Europe and Asia because it provides broad protection against both UVA and UVB rays, remains stable in sunlight, and doesn't leave behind the white cast associated with some mineral sunscreens. Manufacturers can begin incorporating bemotrizinol into products as early as August 9.

In the meantime, Consumer Reports says there are already excellent sunscreen options available in the U.S. In CR's latest ratings, Coppertone Water Babies Lotion SPF 50 earned the top overall score, while Eucerin Advanced Hydration Spray SPF 50 ranked as the highest-rated spray sunscreen.

Whatever sunscreen you choose, Consumer Reports recommends using a broad-spectrum product with an SPF of at least 30 and remembering to reapply every two hours—or more often if you're swimming or sweating.