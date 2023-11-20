Do those LED face masks really work? Consumer Reports experts find out!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Some of Hollywood’s top names are treating their skin with LED face masks which are at-home light-emitting devices. But do they really work?

These Stormtrooper-like masks promise to give your skin a glow that is out of this galaxy, but can these LED face masks really be the force behind healthier and more radiant skin?

“LED therapy will work interacting with the skin at different levels, stimulating the metabolism, the production of collagen and elastic fibers, and also in case of the blue light as an antibacterial,” said dermatologist Dr. Miriam Casal.

Now you can get these benefits from the comfort of your home, but at-home LED face masks aren’t cheap, they can go anywhere from a couple hundred to a couple thousand dollars, so are they worth your money?

“At-home masks are typically less effective than in office visits because they are not as highly powered," explained Consumer Reports' Ginger Cowles. "But because of their convenience and privacy, they often make a pretty attractive option.”

As for the exact benefits, it depends on the type of light.

“Red light is typically used for anti-aging, blue light is used to treat acne,” said Casal.

While LED light therapy is safe in the short term, there’s less research about its long-term safety. Always take proper precautions including wearing eye protection and following directions.

“Follow the manufacturer's instructions and use it only for the recommended time," Cowles said. "LED masks are overall pretty safe and many are cleared by the FDA.”

But there are some people that are not good candidates.

“People that have photosensitivity either because they have a disease such as lupus, or because they are taking certain medications,” said Casal.

Results might take time and be subtle, so just keep in mind that patience and consistency are key!