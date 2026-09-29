Federal cybersecurity bans could limit choices for routers, robot vacuums and drones

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Federal cybersecurity bans are changing which new routers, robot vacuums, drones, and other connected devices can be sold in the U.S. Consumer Reports says the changes could eventually affect product selection, but many devices already approved for sale remain available.

Citing cybersecurity risks and national security concerns, the Federal Communications Commission has banned certain new foreign-made drones, WiFi routers, and home robotic devices, including robot vacuums, from entering the U.S. market unless they qualify for an exemption or special approval.

Some companies have already received approval. Netgear and Eero, for example, have been cleared to sell certain new router models.

Consumer Reports’ Pang-Chieh Ho says that while those approvals are encouraging, the new rules could still mean fewer choices overall and delays for new products from manufacturers that have not yet been approved. For now, though, it’s still too early to know exactly how the changes will affect shoppers over time.

Consumer Reports says many routers, robot vacuums, and drones that were approved for sale before the bans are still available in stores. If you were already planning to replace or buy one of these products, CR says it may be a good time to compare options and make a purchase if you find one that fits your needs.

When shopping, Consumer Reports recommends choosing manufacturers with a strong track record of supporting their products and providing regular security updates.

“Security updates are really important because without those fixes, your device can become more vulnerable to hackers over time,” Ho said.

Connected devices can also collect a significant amount of personal data. That’s why Consumer Reports evaluates privacy and security on products such as robot vacuums and WiFi routers.

CR says shoppers should look beyond price and features. Check what information the product collects, how that data is used, and whether you have control over or can delete your personal information.

And if you already own a WiFi router, robot vacuum, or drone, Consumer Reports says you don’t need to replace it because of the new bans. Keep using it, but stay on top of software and security updates to help protect your device over time.