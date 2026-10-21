How to avoid hotel booking surprises and keep vacation costs in check

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Planning a vacation is exciting, but stressful – glowing reviews and a low nightly rate might not tell you everything you need to know before you book a hotel. Consumer Reports explains how to avoid disappointment and keep your hotel bill in check.

Glossy photos and glowing reviews can make every hotel listing look like a luxury resort. But with everything online – what looks like a great deal may come with a few surprises. So, before you book, do a little research – Consumer Reports says to check the location, the reviews, and what you’ll actually pay.

Start with Google Hotels and Kayak to compare options on a map to see how close it really is to the places you want to visit. For reviews, try a site like TripAdvisor. Don’t just read the best and the worst reviews. Those can be outliers. Also, read those three- and four-star reviews. What someone complains about might not really matter to you.

Another place to look is AAA’s TripCanvas website, where you’ll find its Diamond hotel ratings. Inspectors visit hotels unannounced to check cleanliness, condition, comfort, and safety. And anyone can see the ratings and inspectors’ notes because you don’t have to be a AAA member. That's another great resource to make sure that the hotel that you're choosing is exactly what you're looking for.

Once you’ve found a hotel you like, check that the price includes taxes and any extra fees for things like parking or pets. Then check the hotel’s own website; you may find a better deal through its direct-booking promotions. Booking directly also lets you handle any reservation issues with the hotel instead of a third-party booking company.

For a big birthday, anniversary, or wedding, a travel agent can be especially helpful. If something goes wrong, they can step in and help, and they occasionally can get you some perks. Many will book trips for free.

And make sure you review the cancellation policy, especially if your plans could change.

Consumer Reports says it’s also a good idea to save the details of the room and amenities you were promised. That way, if something doesn’t match when you arrive, you have a record of what you booked.