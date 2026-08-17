How to deal with head lice during back-to-school season

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Kids are headed back to school, which is the perfect opportunity for head lice to spread. But before you rush to buy the first treatment on the shelf, Consumer Reports says some of the most common remedies may not work anymore.

Summer adventures can leave kids with great memories, and sometimes an unwelcome souvenir: head lice. Every year, between 6 and 12 million children get them. The good news is that head lice don't spread disease. But treating them properly can save you a lot of time and frustration.

An itchy scalp could be an early warning sign. In bright light, carefully check the hair and scalp, especially behind the ears and near the back of the neck. Look for live, crawling lice about the size of a sesame seed. You may also see nits, or eggs, firmly attached to individual strands of hair close to the scalp.

If you see them, think carefully about the treatment plan. Over-the-counter products like permethrin are unlikely to offer much relief because most lice are now resistant to those chemicals, and prescription pesticide treatments can have concerning side effects.

Wet combing with a fine-toothed metal nit or flea comb is one of the most effective treatments. Wash hair first, apply conditioner or olive oil, then comb in small sections close to the scalp, and wipe the comb clean after each pass. Keep going until you don't find any more, then rinse the hair. The combing method can potentially damage curly or textured hair. To make combing easier, gently blow-dry after applying conditioner. Prescription Spinosad or over-the-counter topical ivermectin are also effective alternatives to permethrin treatments.

A good general rule is to continue combing for two weeks after the last adult louse is found.

And don't waste time deep cleaning your entire house. Lice can't survive very long away from a person's head. Just wash clothing and bedding in hot water.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says your child does not need to be sent home from school if they’re found to have lice. They can receive appropriate treatment at home and return to school the next day.