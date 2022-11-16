Keep breaking that expensive phone? Here are Consumer Reports' expert ways to protect it

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF/CONSUMER REPORTS) — If you're buying someone or maybe yourself a new phone for Christmas, you might also want to throw in something else to protect it.

You may spend $1,000 or more for the latest Apple or Samsung models. Considering how much they cost, and how much wear and tear they take, it makes sense to protect your investment with a good case.

"A phone case is the cheapest form of insurance you can buy," said Melanie Pinola with Consumer Reports.

With new, top-of-the-line phones often costing more than a grand—a phone case should be a no-brainer. Consumer Reports says you can get a good case for under $30. Just make sure it has these features.

"A raised edge around the front to protect the front screen. Around the camera housing on the back another raised lip. You want it to be like tight-fitting with padding on the edges," Pinola said.

You want that tight fit to keep the case in place—should you drop your phone. Because phone makers often change their phone designs ever so slightly, you’ll likely need a new case every time you get a new phone.

Even better, choose a phone that scores a 4 or 5 in Consumer Reports' intense durability tests, which include the drop test performed on phones without cases.

"We drop the phone 50 times. We check the phone for any scratches or damage. And then we drop it another 50 times," Pinola said.

The best phones make it out of the tumbler with just a few scuffs or scratches.

More tips for choosing a phone case:



Buyer beware: There are plenty of knockoffs out there so know who you’re buying it from.

Be wary of online reviews: Many of them don’t tell you how the case withstands the test of time.

Look for a warranty: For instance, OtterBox and Speck both offer good options.

"You can’t deny that it’s an aesthetic purchase too. You might find a case that is really well designed and also sparks some joy in you every day and that’s the kind of case that you should go for I think," Pinola said.

Phones are not only expensive to buy — they’re expensive to fix. If you’re someone who's really tough on your phone, you may want to consider investing in phone insurance. You can get it through Apple, Samsung and most phone carriers.