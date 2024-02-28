Olive oil is often used for its supposed health benefits. But what are they?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Olive oil is a popular choice these days and a lot of people use it rather than other oils because of its supposed health benefits. But are those benefits real?

Well, in a word, yes. But whether you cook with it or use it on salads or vegetables, like a lot of other things, you want to make sure you get a good one.

“Research does link olive oil, especially when part of a Mediterranean type diet, to numerous positive health outcomes, including longevity, improved cholesterol profiles, reduced inflammation and reduced risk of several chronic diseases,” said Consumer Reports Dietitian Amy Keating.

A study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology involving about 92,000 people found that consuming more than a teaspoon-and-a-half of olive oil a day reduced the risk of dying early from any cause by 19 percent compared with consuming less.

But before you head out and start filling your cart, make sure you’re getting the right one. Not all olive oils are made the same.

“To get the full health benefits of olive oil, you’ll want to use extra virgin olive oil - which contains many bioactive components, including phenols, which research suggests are responsible for much of the oil’s positive benefits," Keating said. "Regular olive oil is refined and has almost none of these compounds.”

To find the best extra virgin olive oils, Consumer Reports recruited a trained sensory panel and olive oil tasting experts. Yes, those people really exist!

Each oil was served in a special blue glass so that the samples were blind and the color didn’t influence the experts’ evaluation.

Two olive oils stand out for flavor and value: Aldi’s Specially Selected Sicilian Extra Virgin Olive Oil, and California Olive Ranch 100% California Medium Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

And when you get that olive oil home, proper storage is key. Keep it closed tightly in a dark place away from heat sources like the dishwasher or stove.